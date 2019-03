Dolores 'Dee' Ellen (Foy) Keaton, passed away on Feb. 12, in Lacey, WA at the age of 89, after a brief illness.She was born March 23, 1929 in French Camp, CA to Walter H. Foy and Evelyn H. Peterson, the eldest of eight children. The family eventually settled in Benicia, where she would go on to raise her own family.'Dee' enjoyed the golden age of Hollywood movies and musicals and many times she and others would put on skits at family gatherings. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Traveling, collecting and reading were a few of her many hobbies as well as participating in clubs and events. Her greatest source of pride were her nine children; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Surviving to cherish her memory are her children, Lynn Granger, Lee Wright, Lon Wright (Evan), Lorn Wright (Debbie), Larrel Wright (Arlene), Lamarr Wright (Kathy), Lorelei Hofstrand (John), Allen Moffett (Martina); brother, Gary Foy, and sister, Patricia McPeek.She is predeceased by her parents; husband, Merrill; brothers, Walt, Rod and Dennis; sisters, Marilyn and Joanne; son, Gordon; daughter, Cammon; grandson, Beau, and son-in-law, John Granger.A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., April 7, at the Joseph C. Nelson Community Center, 611 Village Drive, Suisun City. Ashes will be scattered in the Carquinez Straits. In lieu of flowers, her wishes were for contributions to the or to a children's organization of your choice.

