It is with sadness and a heavy heart that the Blair Family shares with you the loss of their beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Dolores Ida Middleton Blair who passed away at age 87, on Oct. 29, from Cancer. Dolores was born in Vallejo, on Dec. 6, 1931 to parents, Emma and Joseph Middleton. Dolores attended St. Vincent's High School and worked at Pacific Bell and then AT&T for over 25 years.Dolores met James C. Blair while he was in the Navy and stationed at Mare Island. They later married in 1955 and raised three children. Dolores was very social and loved to laugh, learn new things, eat and travel. Her favorite activity in retirement was taking cruises and visiting ports all over the world. Dolores leaves behind a loving husband, James Curtis Blair, and three children, James T. Blair, Karin Blair Fox, and Sharin Blair Castro. She had four grandchildren, Christopher Blair, Jessica Blair, Cole Castro and Emma Castro.Dolores will be missed by all of those who loved her very much.Friends and family are invited to a small gathering at Skyview Mortuary this Saturday, Nov. 2, between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to give condolences and share their memories with the family in the Garden Chapel, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019