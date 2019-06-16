|
Dolores M. Ford, 73, of Vacaville, passed away Saturday, June 8, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo. She was a native of New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m., St. Mark Community Church, 45 Ninth St., Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 19, 2019