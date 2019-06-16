Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Community Church
45 Ninth St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Dolores Martha Ford Notice
Dolores M. Ford, 73, of Vacaville, passed away Saturday, June 8, at Sutter Solano Hospital in Vallejo. She was a native of New Orleans, LA.Visitation will be Tuesday, June 18 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 19, at 11 a.m., St. Mark Community Church, 45 Ninth St., Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00133330-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 19, 2019
