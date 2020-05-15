Donald was born in Vallejo to Ivan and Irma Luce at Vallejo General Hospital. At his passing he was 95 and living in Prescott, AZ. At age one he moved to Fort Jones, CA. His early education was at Fort Jones Grammar School which held three grades in one classroom. At age eight the family returned to Vallejo. Don attended McKinley Elementary, Vallejo Junior and Vallejo Senior High, graduating in 1942. During his school years he had a morning paper route with Vallejo Times-Herald and an evening route for the Vallejo Evening Chronicle. He participated in basketball, football and track in high school. Don entered the Navy and was called to active duty in 1943 as a Naval Air Cadet in San Luis Obispo, CA. After graduating from flight school as an Ensign, he transferred to Florida for combat training. In 1945 Don was shipped to Guam and assigned to the USS Santee CVE29. He was a fighter pilot, flying a F6F Hell Cat. Two months later the first atom bomb was dropped on the city of Hiroshima, Japan and three days later a second bomb on Nagasaki, Japan. On August 14, 1945 Don was in flight to Hawaii and received word that the war had ended. He was ordered back to the USS Santee CVE29. Don was discharged as a Lieutenant JG in San Francisco, CA and returned to Vallejo. He began working at Red Top Dairy where his father was an ice cream maker. In 1948 Don went into business with his brother Robert. They started their gas station and auto repair as Luce Brothers Richfield on Alameda Street next to Magnani's Market at the corner of Main and Alameda streets. Their second move was to Tennessee Street next to the Vallejo Bowl. In 1959 Don began working at Benicia Arsenal until its closure. During his stay at the Arsenal he was active with the National Guard, serving as a Captain until 1966. He worked at Mare Island from 1961 to 1966 for Westinghouse. The family moved to North Hampton, NH as a Westinghouse transfer to Portsmouth Naval Base, NH. In 1968 another transfer took Don to Port Orchard, WA at Bremerton Naval Base for 6 years. The last assignment was at the Bangor Trident Sub Base, WA. Don retired from Westinghouse after 28 years as a field engineer. He remained in Port Orchard with his wife Berva until moving in 2017 to Prescott, AZ. Don was active with the Vallejo Junior Chamber of Commerce, served as a den father for Cub Scouts and a volunteer for the East Vallejo Little League. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Vallejo, serving as a deacon and a member in Shipmates. In Port Orchard Don assisted as a coach with a Babe Ruth team. Throughout Don's life, he did not express what experiences he encountered during WW2 until 2019. By the time he was 21 in 1945, he witnessed a tail hook that broke on a landing aircraft causing damage to several parked aircrafts thus a fire and the death of a pilot from one of the parked aircrafts. Another casualty was during a night flight that Don and the squad flew with "lights out." Upon returning to the ship, their flight leader went missing and never returned. These casualties of war were to remain silent from many of those who served. Don was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Irma, his brother Robert and Don's wife, Berva of 71 years. Don leaves behind his sister Carol Loyer; his children, Debrah (Bob) Herlocker, Geoffry (Jeannamarie) and Tim (Ann); his grandchildren, Arion Luce, Amy Dittamore and Esme` Luce; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Caroline and Corrine Dittamore. Don requested that no funeral services be held and donations made to the charity of your choice.
W00144090-image-1.jpg,W00144090-image-2.jpg
W00144090-image-1.jpg,W00144090-image-2.jpg
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 15, 2020.