Donald Anthony Tapp

Donald Anthony Tapp
Donald Anthony Tapp, the youngest child and only son of Margaret (Dexter) Wilson, and the late Frederick Tapp died Monday from a heart attack while at work. Don was 51.Out of high school, Don enrolled in the Job Corp and trained as a diesel mechanic, allowing him to work at what he loved, all things cars. Don was a big softy with a generous heart. Don was a loving father to his two sons Joseph and Dexter. Don enjoyed attending music concerts with Joey and shared his love of fishing with Joey and Dexter.Don was the beloved little brother to Amy Tapp Aton, Casey Tapp Moore, Teresa Tapp, and Mary Tapp. He was the indulgent loveable uncle to many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held in early July.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 28 to July 6, 2019
