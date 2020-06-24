Donald Deaton, a native of California and resident of Benicia for 50 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife, Helen, of 62 years; two daughters; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Skyview Memorial Lawn on Thursday, June 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.Arrangements and care entrusted to Skyview Memorial Lawn 707-644-7474.