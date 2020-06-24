Donald Deaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Deaton, a native of California and resident of Benicia for 50 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife, Helen, of 62 years; two daughters; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at Skyview Memorial Lawn on Thursday, June 25 from 9 to 11 a.m.Arrangements and care entrusted to Skyview Memorial Lawn 707-644-7474.
W00145310-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Skyview Memorial Lawn
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved