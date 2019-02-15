Times Herald Online Notices
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
3450 Tennessee St.
Donald Fayette Gatdula, 88, of Vacaville, passed away on Feb. 11.Survived by daughter, Gina M. Magno (Robert); grandson, Alex E. Romero; granddaughter, Aubrey M. Malilay (Christopher); great-grandson, Micah J. Malilay, and step-daughter, Catherine A. Forney. Visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 9 p.m., at Colonial Chapels, 1000 Redwood St. There will be a Masonic funeral service at 6 p.m., followed by the Vigil at 7 p.m. Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Rd. Arrangements by Colonial Chapels.
W00128410-image-1.jpg,W00128410-image-2.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2019
