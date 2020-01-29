Home

Donald Glen Freestone

Donald Glen Freestone Notice
Donald Glen Freestone, 62, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, due to complications from an illness. He was a Solano county native. Born and raised in Vallejo, before settling in Fairfield in his later years. He is survived by his long time love, wife, Laura Jones; his six children, Donovan Freestone, Alyah Freestone, Danielle Stowe, Kenny Jones, Jecca Brooks, and Kevin Jones; his older sister, Denise Manzitto-Collings; niece, Misty Collings, and eight grandchildren.A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Celebration Church in Fairfield.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
