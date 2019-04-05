Donald R. Thurin, 88, passed away peacefully in a local hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Chicago and moved to Vallejo with his family in 1941.He was a graduate of St. Vincent High School, Class of 1949. It was there that he met the love of his life Elizabeth Murphy. He attended St. Mary's College on a basketball scholarship prior to entering the armed forces. He enlisted in the California National Guard and was activated into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952. After Don returned from the Army, and Liz graduated from nursing school, they were married on Nov. 7, 1953 at St. Vincent Catholic Church. The family lived in Vallejo for many years and then moved to Benicia in 1971. Don worked more than 40 years for Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, retiring in 1986. Don was a member of St. Dominic Parish and The Knights of Columbus Father Vilarrasa Council 7268. He enjoyed traveling and spending summers on family camping trips. Later in retirement Don and Liz enjoyed many motor home trips with their lifelong friends. Dad loved Lake County and spending time at the family cabin on Cobb Mountain. He was a avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting for the San Francisco Giants. He is survived by Liz, his wife of 65 years; son, Joe (Debi) Thurin; daughters, Carol (Jack) Kemper, Susanne Olson, Mary (Steve) Upton and Beth (Frank) Hussar; sister, Marjorie Walsh; sister-in-law, Aileen Murphy; 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his infant children, Ann and James, and brother, Mel.Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 901 West Second St., Benicia. Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m., at St. Dominic Church, 475 East I Street. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, at St. Dominic Church followed by burial with Military Honors in St. Dominic Cemetery. Family prefers donations to St. Vincent/St. Patrick High School or St. Dominic Parish. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.He was a GREAT guy who was loved by all and will be greatly missed!

W00130570-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary