Donald Stevens Tomovick, 84, passed away at his home in Vallejo on Sunday, May 12. Don was born and grew up in the small town of Haynes, ND. He spent 22 years in the United States Navy, including a year long tour at the South Pole Station where a mountain (Tomovick Nunatak) is named after him. Don was a lifelong Lutheran, attending Lutheran Church of Holy Trinity, Vallejo, for 36 years.Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elaine (Becker) Tomovick; two sons, Steven Tomovick (wife, Diane) and Gary Tomovick, (husband, Carl Blake II); sister, Martha Drickey of Windsor, and numerous nieces and nephews. Don will be buried in a private ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, with full military honors. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 19, 2019
