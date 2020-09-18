Donald Link passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and loving care providers.Donald was an Air Force veteran and a long-time resident of Vallejo. He retired from his work at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in 1989. He recently relocated to Folsom to be closer to family.Don was a dedicated family man, an avid book collector and a wonderful friend to those who knew him.He is survived by his stepdaughter, Trudy, her husband, Marc, and two beloved grandsons, Andrew and Geoffrey. Don will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held at All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo later this year.