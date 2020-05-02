Donna Kay Moore, 79, passed away peacefully due to complications from a stroke on April 25th. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Moore.She graduated from St. Vincent Ferrer in 1959 and then went to work for Kaiser Hospital. She was promoted and took a position in San Jose, working her way to Department Head of the Chart Room. After retiring she returned to Vallejo to be close to family.She is survived by her sisters, Betty Moore and Carol (Hank) Howard; nieces, Renee (Jim) Kale and Kimberly (Leslie) Spears; grand-nieces Taylor Spears and Veronica Kale and her best friend Tess Delfino. Donna had a good sense of humor and enjoyed to joke and lovingly tease. She was devoted to her family, a loyal friend, adored her dogs and enjoyed the simple life to the fullest. Her huge heart and laugh will be missed here on earth by all who knew and loved her.A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.





