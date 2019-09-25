|
Donnell Williams, 63, of Suisun City passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, at NorthBay Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was a native of San Francisco, and former longtime resident of Vallejo for over 30 years.Memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100, Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019