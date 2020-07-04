1/1
Doris M. Buckner
1922 - 2020
A memorial mass will be held at St. Malachy's Catholic Church in Tehachapi, CA, on July 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. for former Tehachapi resident, Doris M. Buckner. At the age of 97, Doris entered into eternal rest on April 10, 2020, in Reno, NV. Doris was born to parents Harry E. and Susan C. Schweller Wrigley on October 22, 1922, in Templeton, IA. Doris was a retired grocery clerk from Vallejo and Napa, CA, and a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union 373. She attended St. Malachy's Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters Court. She loved working crossword puzzles.Preceding her in death were her husband, Claude Buckner; sons, Michael and Thomas Buckner; sisters, Elaine (aka Lennie), Riva, and Maxine; and brothers, Merle, Harry, and Bill. Doris is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kellogg of Tehachapi; son, Joseph R. Buckner of Reno; daughter-in-law, Virginia Buckner of Sacramento, CA; sister, Ella Cavin of Encino, CA: six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Interment will be at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery in Reno, NV. Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi is helping with her arrangements. For condolences please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
W00145460-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Malachy's Catholic Church
