Doris Mae Wyles passed peacefully on March 9 after a short illness. The third daughter of Charles and Clara Erickson, born April 2, 1935 she was raised in Wadena, MN. A long time resident of Vallejo she made many friends during her career at Mare Island, supporting her sons in Cub Scouts and sharing her delicious baked treats. She and her husband were energetic walkers sometimes walking five miles a day. She is survived by her children, William (Kristi) Wyles, Cindy (Gary) Sanders and Eric (Becky) Wyles, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tom R. Wyles III who passed July 2010 and her son Richard Wyles who passed March 1, 2019. At her request services will be private.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 13, 2020