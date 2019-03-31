Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy San Nicolas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Anna San Nicolas

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Anna San Nicolas Notice
Dorothy A. San Nicolas, 72, of Vallejo passed away on Wednesday, March 27, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.She was a native of Guam.A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at Dan Foley Cultural Center, 1499 N. Camino Alto, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00130310-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now