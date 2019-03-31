|
Dorothy A. San Nicolas, 72, of Vallejo passed away on Wednesday, March 27, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.She was a native of Guam.A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 12 noon to 3 p.m., at Dan Foley Cultural Center, 1499 N. Camino Alto, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019