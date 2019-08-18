Times Herald Online Notices
Dorothy M. Perry

Dorothy M. Perry Notice
Dorothy M. Perry, (Our Angel), was a resident of Vallejo. She went home on Aug. 13.Viewing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m., with quiet hour from 6 to 7 p.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
W00135590-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2019
