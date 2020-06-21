Dorothy Mae Williams
Longtime Vallejo resident and Oklahoma native, Dorothy Williams passed away on Wednesday, June 10. A private visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home on Monday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 530 3rd Street, Vallejo, CA. Burial will follow in the Benicia City Cemetery, 150 Riverhill Drive, Benicia, CA, 94510.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.
W00145140-image-1.jpg


Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
