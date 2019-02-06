|
|
Dorothy Marie Branch, 94, passed away at her home in Vallejo on Feb. 3 surrounded by her family.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00127940-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14, 2019