Home
Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
1200 Tuolumne St.
Vallejo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Branch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Marie Branch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Marie Branch Notice
Dorothy Marie Branch, 94, passed away at her home in Vallejo on Feb. 3 surrounded by her family.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 13 beginning at 4 p.m., followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00127940-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 6 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now