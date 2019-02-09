Dorothy Marie BranchFeb. 25, 1924 - Feb. 3, 2019VallejoDorothy Marie Branch, 94, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her eight children. She was born in Vallejo, to Amedeo Govi and Sophia Seghi Govi. A native Vallejoan, her education included Farragut, Lincoln, and Vallejo Jr. and Sr. High where she was active in basketball, soccer, and field hockey, graduating as a proud Apache in 1942. Her work career included Dez Donut Shop, Woolworths, Gold Star Cafe, Mare Island, and 20 years at Vallejo Stationers. It was at the Gold Star Cafe where she met her lifetime love, Richard W. Branch Sr. They married on May 4, 1943 and enjoyed 73 years together. Dorothy's proudest achievement was being a career homemaker, raising eight children and instilling in each the importance of faith, family, and love. She enjoyed her association with friends in YLI, St. Basil's Catholic Church, Elks Lodge, and Sons & Daughters of Italy. For years she chaired the jewelry sales at the Elks Annual Bazaar and was a proud 30 year volunteer/chairman at the Sutter Solano Thrift Store where she meticulously organized and decorated with detail. Many remember her walking to St. Basil's for daily mass. She preached physical fitness, exercising into her 90's. Most importantly, Dorothy will be remembered for brightening lives with her beautiful smile, living life selflessly, and planting seeds of love and kindness in family, friends, and anyone she met. Dorothy was a true gift from God and will be greatly missed.Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Richard; brothers, Frank, Harry and John Govi, and sister, Annie Brown. As the greatest generation dwindles, Dorothy's smile, positivity, love, compassion, and words of wisdom will be deeply missed by her surviving family, sister, Frances Lemos; sons, Richard Jr. (Donna), Stephen (Lucy), Joseph (Sherie), Robert (Kathy), all of Vallejo; daughters, Pamela Pratt (Bill) of Coeur d Alene, ID, Christine Davis (Jack) of San Diego, Janice Brinkman (Richard) of Lake Almanor, and Patricia Pauletto of Reno; 26 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and eight great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo on Wednesday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m., with a Sons & Daughters of Italy Tribute and service starting at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., at St Basil's Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Vallejo. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in care of Sons of Italy, PO Box 4282 Vallejo, CA 94590 or the VHS Alumni Scholarship Fund (memory of Dorothy) at 388 Seawind Drive, Vallejo, CA 94590.

