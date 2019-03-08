Douglas Alan Snell passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, after an illness. He was born in San Francisco on July 29,1926. He was a lifelong Vallejoan and an established Dentist. He was a graduate from Stanford University and was a Captain in the US Army. Douglas loved the outdoors, duck hunting, fishing, and abalone diving. He also loved watching his grandkids playing sports, camping and cooking. Douglas was preceded in death by his two sons, Roderick, Richard, and his grandson Justin Rosenblad. Douglas is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria; son, David and loving daughter in law, Pamela; three grandchildren, Christina, Rebecca, and Nicholas. He is also survived from a previous marriage, two daughters, Lauren Dixon and Darcy Starr, daughter in law, Shantell Snell; three other grandchildren, Alex, Morgan and Macallan, and four great grandchildren. To meet him was to like him, to know him was to love him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m., at 155 Parkhaven Drive, Vallejo. Interment will be at a later date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019