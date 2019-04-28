Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church
833 Louisiana St.,
Vallejo, CA
Burial
Following Services
All Souls Cemetery
550 Glen Cove Road,
Vallejo, CA
Douglas Fitts Notice
Douglas A. Fitts, a Vallejo resident passed away at Sutter Solano Hospital on Monday, April 15. He was a California native.Mr. Fitts will lie in state at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Funeral service will be held at the Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church, 833 Louisiana St., Vallejo, Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Marvin Clark presiding. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019
