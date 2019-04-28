|
Douglas A. Fitts, a Vallejo resident passed away at Sutter Solano Hospital on Monday, April 15. He was a California native.Mr. Fitts will lie in state at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Funeral service will be held at the Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church, 833 Louisiana St., Vallejo, Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Marvin Clark presiding. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 2, 2019