Doug Jones, 83, of Vallejo, peacefully passed away at home on Feb. 26. Son of Angela Martha Paulich Jones Moe and Harold Harmen Jones. Born in Red Bluff, CA on Oct. 14, 1936. While he had no siblings, he was extremely close with his cousin, Bob (Pat) Walker, son of Ida and Hirem Walker. He was raised in Napa.Attended Napa Valley High School and received his diploma from Napa College in January of 1954. Went to work at Mare Island Ship Yard, at the age of 16, as a ship fitter apprentice. Over his 40 years at Mare Island he was a ship fitter, production shop planner, progress man, production safety advisor, ship superintendent, advanced planning for production and a planner and estimator. The highlight of his year was going to the annual Mare Island Crab Feed and seeing all the familiar faces. Life member of Vallejo Yacht Club, International New Thought Alliance, Addington Archives and Library and Research Center in Mesa, AZ. Member of the First Church of Religious Science, Vallejo. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen; daughter, Anne St. John (David); grandsons, Caden and Colby all of Lithia, FL; stepsons, Kenneth Ingersoll (Kelli), their children, Grace, Nathan, Ethan, Elvis, Tucker, and nephew, Kevin Klahn Jr.; George Ingersoll, his children, Jordan, Kayla, Jacob, Jared, Breanna Ramirez, Chelsea and Sabrina Labra; David Ingersoll, and his children, Sabrena Rae, Tyler, Faith, Cheri and Angel, and three great grandchildren, Oliver and Melody Sturdy and Julian Ingersoll.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, March 20, at 4 p.m., at the First Church of Religious Science, 223 Springs Road, Vallejo 94590 at Amador Street.
