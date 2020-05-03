Douglas J. Strobel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Strobel, 68, of Vallejo, passed away Thursday, April 23, at home following a 1-year battle with Mesothelioma. Douglas was an accomplished musician and teacher. He is preceded in death by his father J.J. Strobel.Douglas is survived by his wife of forty years, JoAnn Strobel; sons, Eric (Sheri) Sponsler, and Trenton (Denise) Sponsler; daughter, Myka Sponsler; mother, Mary Strobel; sisters, Kathy Cooper and Lisa (Steve) Allen; grandchildren, Ashely, Rachel, Andrew and Jayson Sponsler.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Northgate Church, Benicia. An announcement will be in the paper prior to his service.In lieu of flowers, it is Doug's and his family's wishes that any donations be made in Doug's memory to his favorite musicians (Misner & Smith), to support the creation and release of their new music. The bond that the three shared over music was deep and will live on in melody, harmony and lyrics, dedicated to Doug's memory. Donations can be made at: PayPal.me/misnerandsmithCremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, CA (707) 552-6696 www.twinchapelsmortuary.com
W00143660-image-1.jpg


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Northgate Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved