Douglas J. Strobel, 68, of Vallejo, passed away Thursday, April 23, at home following a 1-year battle with Mesothelioma. Douglas was an accomplished musician and teacher. He is preceded in death by his father J.J. Strobel.Douglas is survived by his wife of forty years, JoAnn Strobel; sons, Eric (Sheri) Sponsler, and Trenton (Denise) Sponsler; daughter, Myka Sponsler; mother, Mary Strobel; sisters, Kathy Cooper and Lisa (Steve) Allen; grandchildren, Ashely, Rachel, Andrew and Jayson Sponsler.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Northgate Church, Benicia. An announcement will be in the paper prior to his service.In lieu of flowers, it is Doug's and his family's wishes that any donations be made in Doug's memory to his favorite musicians (Misner & Smith), to support the creation and release of their new music. The bond that the three shared over music was deep and will live on in melody, harmony and lyrics, dedicated to Doug's memory. Donations can be made at: PayPal.me/misnerandsmithCremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, CA (707) 552-6696 www.twinchapelsmortuary.com
W00143660-image-1.jpg
Published in Times Herald Online on May 3, 2020.