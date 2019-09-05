Times Herald Online Notices
Douglas Roger Dever

Douglas Roger Dever Notice
Douglas Roger Dever, 77, passed away at his home in Vallejo on Aug. 22.A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo with Rev. Al Marks officiating.Inurnment will be private at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 5 to Sept. 14, 2019
