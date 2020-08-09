Richmond resident and Oakland native, Dwanne Marquez passed away in Oakland on Monday, July 27, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 virus and CDC Mandates final services for Ms. Marquez are attendance restricted to only 25 persons. All attendees are required to wear face masks and to execute social distancing. Her visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. Her inurnment is private.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store