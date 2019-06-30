Earl A. Trumbull, 90, passed away Monday, June 24 at his home. He was born in Cheyenne, WY, and has lived in Vallejo or Crockett for over 86 years. Earl was a veteran of World War II and the United States Army from 1946-1948, receiving a World War II Victory Medal.Earl was a graduate of San Francisco State and worked as an economic consultant with the California Nurses Association for more than 20 years.He enjoyed boating and was a member and Past Commodore of the Vallejo Yacht Club. He liked riding his motorcycle, even into his 80's. Earl was an accomplished chef and real estate manager.He is survived by his children, Earl and David (Kathleen Olson) Trumbull, Lee Ann Trumbull; brother, Dr. William Trumbull, and his stepdaughter, Charleen M. Lohman.Memorial services and Military Honors will be held Saturday, July 13, at 12 Noon, at the Vallejo Yacht Club, 485 Mare Island Way, Vallejo. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.

