Earlean E. Harris

Earlean E. Harris Notice
Earlean E. Harris, 87, passed away at home Nov. 29. Born in Rayville, LA and a resident of Vallejo for 66 years.Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 13, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. A Celebration of life service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 401 Lemon St., Vallejo. Burial will be at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery.Arrangements under the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. 707-642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019
