Edith was living in Placerville, CA when she passed away at the age of 104. She was born in Oakland. The family consisted of Edith and an older sister when they moved to a farm in Vallejo. Years later her four younger brothers were born. Edith married a naval man Albert Bauer in January 1934 and they had one daughter. She was mainly a homemaker and was married to her husband for 51 years until he passed away in 1985. She collected antiques and was very talented in interior design. Edith has three grandsons, four great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on May 21, 2019