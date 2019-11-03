|
Edward J. Sarna, 57, passed away Oct. 21. He was born and raised in Vallejo. He graduated from Vallejo High School in 1981.Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Sarna.Edward is survived by his partner of 30 years, John Ryland of Suisun City. He is also survived by four brothers, Daniel (Sheri), Michael, Stephen, and Ken (Lisa), all of Vallejo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Edward was an old soul who loved classic cars and to watch old movies. Edward will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to charity of your preference.Funeral arrangements are scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Bryan Braker Funeral Home, in Fairfield. Burial at Rockville Cemetery to immediately follow the service.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2019