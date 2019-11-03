Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
1850 W Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 425-4697
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sarna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Sarna

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Sarna Notice
Edward J. Sarna, 57, passed away Oct. 21. He was born and raised in Vallejo. He graduated from Vallejo High School in 1981.Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Joan Sarna.Edward is survived by his partner of 30 years, John Ryland of Suisun City. He is also survived by four brothers, Daniel (Sheri), Michael, Stephen, and Ken (Lisa), all of Vallejo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Edward was an old soul who loved classic cars and to watch old movies. Edward will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to charity of your preference.Funeral arrangements are scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 8, at Bryan Braker Funeral Home, in Fairfield. Burial at Rockville Cemetery to immediately follow the service.
W00138040-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Braker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -