Ed Martinson passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, surrounded by his loving family. Ed was born in La Junta, CO to Harry and Susie Martinson and the family moved to Vallejo in 1940 where Ed worked at Mare Island from 1951 to 1989. Ed married the love of his life, Jackie, in 1964. He is survived by Jackie and his four daughters, Debbie Meier (Myles), Cathy Powell (Darnell), Donna Lee (Wes) and Sandy Ellena (Dean). He has 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 20, at Oakmont Funeral & Cremation Services, 180 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville, CA 95688.A celebration of his life will follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020