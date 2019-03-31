Edward "Ed" Anthony Vasconcellos, age 103, died on March 28, in Vallejo.Ed is survived by his daughter, Jeanette Haskett, and son-in-law, Bob Haskett of Vallejo.He is preceded in death by his loving companion and dance partner, Elvera Lahmann; two brothers, Joseph and Alfred, and six sisters, Emily, Margaret, Angie, Florence, Isabelle and Irene.Ed was born on Dec. 15, 1915 in Turlock, CA, to parents, Manuel and Mary Vasconcellos who came to Turlock from the Island of Flores in the Azores, Portugal.Ed worked as a building contractor and built many homes in Benicia, Vallejo, and throughout the San Francisco Bay area. He was a member of Carpenters Union #180 for 66 years. He was a long time member of the I.D.E.S. and U.P.E.C., California Portuguese Fraternal organizations.Ed was a social, active man who enjoyed ballroom dancing and gardening. Every year he grew a large vegetable garden mostly to share with friends, neighbors and those he came in contact with.Ed will be remembered for his generosity and love for life.Interment will be private.

