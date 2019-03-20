Times Herald Online Notices
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
3450 Tennessee St
Vallejo, CA
Edwin Asuncion Notice
Edwin Asuncion, a resident of Vallejo, passed away at home, March 16. He was born in the Philippines. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, March 24, from 12 to 9 p.m., with a vigil at 7 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, March 25, at 10 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 20 to Mar. 25, 2019
