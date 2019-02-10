|
Edwin De La Cruz, 42, of San Pablo, passed away on Friday, Feb.1, at Vale Healthcare Center in San Pablo following a lengthy illness. He was a native of El Salvador.Funeral service was held Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Marks Catholic Church, 159 Harbour Way, S. Richmond. Burial was at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 10, 2019