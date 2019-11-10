|
Elaine Nelson passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, in Vacaville. She had just celebrated her 92nd birthday before her passing. She was born in Nenzel, NE. She relocated to Longmont, CO where she met her husband of 70 years, William (Bill) Nelson, who preceded her in death in 2017. They relocated again in 1955 to Vallejo. She worked for Solano Ambulance, Bob's Tow Service, and Kaiser Permanente in Vallejo. She was a lifelong member of the Women of the Moose Lodge and the Vallejo Women's Club. She loved to go camping at the Orwood Resort in the Delta with family and her friends of the Moose Camping Club. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a perfectionist at everything she did and would never say no to anyone in need. She gave regularly to St. Jude's and St. Joseph Indian school for the Lokota children. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Amick, and son, Larry (Joan) Nelson; grandchildren, Jim, Brandon, Brent, Tony, Tim and Emily, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Nelson; parents, Herbert and Elsie Derry; daughters, Karen Corona and Alice Nelson, and brothers, Keith and Lyle Derry.Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Vacaville Convalescent and Rehab Center and Vitas Hospice. Also, the staff at Piners Guest House in Napa. There will be no services per her request. Burial will be at a later date in Canby, OR.Funeral arrangements by Vaca Hills Chapel Funeral Home, 707-446-3233. www.vacahillschapel.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Nov. 10, 2019