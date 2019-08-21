Times Herald Online Notices
Eldora M. Madison, a longtime resident of Vallejo, passed away quietly on the evening of Aug. 14, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was raised by her grandparents, Birdie and Sam Boon of Billings, MT.She was a devoted wife to Warren Madison, Sr.; daughter to Marlyn, and son, Warren, Jr., all preceded her in death. To those left behind, who will miss her, Reginald, Sr., Wanda, Michael, Suzanne, Paula, and Kristina Bell. On Sunday, Aug. 25 her visitation will be held from 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. On Monday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m., her homegoing service will be at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Interment will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m., in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2019
