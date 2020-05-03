Mrs. Eleanor Bailey Weaver, 96, passed away Tuesday, April 28 at the Davie Nursing and Rehab. She was born in California on October 7, 1923 to the late Elmer and Vera Canevascini Bailey. Mrs. Weaver was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. She was a member of the Orchid Society and was one who enjoyed genealogy. Preceding her in death in 2013 was her husband, Marshall Weaver. Surviving is her daughter, Marsha Osman and husband, Len of Lewisville; four grandchildren, Andrea Osman and Dave Solovic; David Osman and wife, Melissa; Michael Osman and wife, Lindsay and Scott Osman and wife, Jessica; also surviving are eight great-grandchildren, Zach, McKenzie, Emma, Layla, Izzy, Spencer, Carson, and Piper. A service will be held to honor her memory at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250 Charlotte, NC 28209; Humane Society of the North Bay, 1121 Sonoma Blvd. Vallejo, CA 94590, or to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in Times Herald Online on May 3, 2020.