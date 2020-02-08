|
Eleanor (Ellie) was a lifelong resident of Vallejo. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her longtime caregiver Debra Best. Eleanor was the only daughter of the late Captain Richard and Ethel Robertson and the sister of the late Richard Robertson. She was educated at Vallejo schools, U.C. Berkeley and graduated from Holy Names College as a teacher. Ellie taught in the Richmond School District for many years as a beloved First Grade Teacher.A devoted Catholic, she was a parishioner at St. Basil's, a member of the church choir and other parish organizations. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for many years. Eleanor embraced life as a caring friend who possessed a magnificent outlook on life, who loved animals, reading, world affairs, opera and symphony.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Basil's Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne St., Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Basil's Parish; Holy Names Sister's Retirement Fund, P.O. Box 907, Los Gatos or the Humane Society of the North Bay, 1121 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 8, 2020