Missionary Eleanor Washington of Vallejo passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 17. This city and her family have lost a precious jewel. Eleanor had been a Vallejo resident for 58 years. She met and later married James Washington of Vallejo on June 2, 1962. Together they had three children, Eduardo Washington of Vallejo, Beverly Washington of San Diego and Diahana Carroll Washington-Thorner of Vallejo.Eleanor Washington's missionary work was her passion and her evangelistic ministry spanned over the last 60 years. Her love for God and her faith ran deep and true.Missionary Washington was a member of New Hope Chapel Church Ministries in Vallejo for the last 44 years under the leadership of the late Pastor E.L. Billy Jones, and presently Pastor Openell Jones. where she was the Church's Chief Operations Administrator and Financial Specialist. There will never be another Missionary Eleanor Washington. She was a "Queen" and a rare gem that left a legacy that will not be forgotten!A Homegoing Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Old Path Church, 500 Arkansas St., Vallejo, at 11:30 a.m. Condolences can be sent to 392 Springbrook Drive, Vallejo, CA 94591.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, 2019