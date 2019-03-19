Eleonore passed away Friday, March 1, after a 10 year battle with cancer.She was born March 13, 1929 in Osterwiek/Harz, Germany to Johann and Felicitas Bahmann. The family soon moved permanently to Frankfurt. Eleonore first came to the United States in 1947 as a War Bride. She joined the WWII War Brides Association and was a long time proud and active member, serving as National President twice. She was a lively and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Hugh and daughter, Lori of the home address; daughters, Dorothy (Stephen) Quandt of Napa and Kathleen (Robert) Cosand of Grandbury, TX; son, Charles of Beaverton, OR and sister, Renate Kobert of Vallejo; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Hans and son, Paul.A celebration of her life and interment will be conducted at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on March 20. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

