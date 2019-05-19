Eliseo "Ellie" Cruz passed away peacefully on May 13, at the age of 69, in Vallejo.Eliseo was born on June 14, 1949 in the Philippines. He soon moved to the United States where he attended Vallejo High School and served in the United States Air Force. He later became a pipe fitter for 10 years working at the Mare Island Naval Shipyard. In 1990, Eliseo married his beautiful wife, Vickie Cruz. His passion was in music and enjoyed being a musician. Eliseo is survived by his wife, Vickie Cruz of Benicia; son, Jamie Cruz of Suisun; daughter, Carlie Cruz of Lincoln; mother, Rosita Cruz of Benicia; five brothers, one sister, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Eliseo is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Javier Cruz, and his brother, Theodore "Teddy" Cruz.A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Tulocay Cemetery in the Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., when the service begins. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ellie's life. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.

W00132350-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 19 to May 22, 2019