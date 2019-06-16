|
|
Elizabeth Bills, 86, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, June 6, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was a native of Eufaula, AL.Visitation will be Monday, June 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00133170-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 18, 2019