Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh COGIC
501 Lemon St
Vallejo, CA
Burial
Following Services
Sunrise Memorial Cemetery
2201 Sacramento St.
Vallejo, CA
Elizabeth C. Bills Notice
Elizabeth Bills, 86, of Vallejo, passed away on Thursday, June 6, at her residence, following a brief illness. She was a native of Eufaula, AL.Visitation will be Monday, June 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 18, at 11 a.m., at Shiloh COGIC, 501 Lemon St., Vallejo, with Pastor Tobias Hawkins, officiating. Burial to follow at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 18, 2019
