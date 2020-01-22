|
|
On Jan. 16, my mother, Elizabeth "Merle" Salaria Alcantara joined my father, Felix, in Heaven.Merle was also lovingly known as Mamalol by her family. Merle was born on Aug. 23, 1930 in Daraga, Albay, Philippines to Jose Salaria and Concordia Regino Salaria.For 30 years Merle was a great Science Elementary School teacher in the Bicol University, Albay Philippines, training and mentoring many students to obtain scholarships into prestigious high schools of the country. She will be forever remembered by these students who have become high level professionals themselves. In 1986 Merle together with her husband Felix (also known as Papalol) went into early retirement from work to join her family in the United States.Merle will be remembered as a wonderful mother, loving grandmother and cherished great grandmother to her great grandkids. Together with her husband, Merle gave her full time and attention in caring for their three grandkids and at the same time enjoying activities in the new home in Vallejo. As their grandkids grew older Merle and her husband lived in their own place and they enjoyed their time together as well as traveling with the family and going on shopping jaunts by themselves. When her husband went back to our Creator in 1995, Merle went back to live with her daughter and her family where she continued to celebrate happy get togethers as well as enjoying her time alone watching her favorite TV shows, playing solitaire, sewing and cooking for the family. Merle also joined Filipino organizations in Vallejo where she was able to get to know fellow Filipino seniors some which which were teachers like herself. However, Merle's greatest joy was spending her time with her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.Merle leaves behind her daughter, Jela (Rino) Ibarra; grandchildren, Ivette (Salvador Jojo) and Ariana and Alexia (Andrew). She also leaves behind her five great grandchildren, Ivette's children, Jayden, Inara, Tristan, Devin and Lukas, as well as a step great granddaughter, Alexia's stepdaughter, Autumn. Merle also leaves behind a sister and brother in the Philippines, Lydia and Joselito (Sylvia); sister-in-law, Leonila, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Our family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation of the utmost care that Merle received from the former Mendoza Care Home which is now Providence Home of Vallejo. The Administrator of the former Mendoza Care Home has given Merle such a personal caring touch which was continued on by the Administrators of Providence Home of Vallejo. We would also like to acknowledge the excellent care Merle received from her personal doctor at Kaiser Vallejo as well as all the physicians and hospital personnel who attended to her all the way to a very humane and caring end.A vigil and viewing will be held on Jan. 27, at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine's Parish Church, 3540 Tennessee St., Vallejo, at 11 a.m., Jan. 28. Internment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27, 2020