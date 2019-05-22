Ellis Benjamin Carbullido, Jr., passed away April 28, at his family farm in Salem, OR. In his last moments he was surrounded by family and loved ones as they showered him with love. Benjie was born March 22, 1955 in Agat, Guam. His family moved from his home island to Benicia when Benjie was a young boy. He spent the majority of his life in Benicia working as a union plumber, in contracting, and as an avid classic car guru. He moved his family to the Willamette Valley in Oregon where he expanded his career in the auto industry and retired after a 35 years as an International Auto Broker. Benjie is survived by his son, Scott Carbullido (Calla) of San Diego; daughter, Amanda Carbullido (Jeremy) of Kailua Kona, HI; daughter, Ellisa Carbullido-Field (Chandler) of Salem, OR; four grandsons, Kanoa Benjamin, Kalani, Kanoa, and Ronan; sister, Marcia Bradley (Bob) of Napa; sister, Marlene Gevas (Phil) of Vallejo, and many loving nieces, nephews, and Hanai family. Benjie was a loving father, husband, papa, and friend to everyone! He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Maria; his dear wife, Caprena Carbullido, and sister, Joanne Carbullido-Gabel. Memorial services for Benjie will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 26, at Benicia Clock Tower, 1189 Washington St., Benicia, CA 94510.

W00132250-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 22 to May 26, 2019