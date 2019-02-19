Times Herald Online Notices
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
3460 Tennessee St
View Map
Elvira Flores Laosantos, 89, passed away on Feb. 12, with her family by her side in Vallejo. Elvira was born in Bocaue, Bulacan to Amada and Bienvenido. She was preceded by her husband, Gregorio. They shared 48 years of marriage and six children.Elvira worked as a caterer, baker, and dressmaker.Elvira is survived by five of her children, Alicia, Zoraida (Romy), Isabelita (Manuel), Ronald and Mary Grace; eight grandchildren, Theresa Claire (Stacy), Michelle (Rafael), Florentina, Elvin James, Christa, Marybelle, Ron Gregory and Angela, and four great-grandchildren, Alison, Jaxon, Kadence, and Roman.Viewing will be held Thursday, Feb. 21, and Friday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 9 p.m,. at Skyview Memorial Chapel, 200 Rollingwood Drive. The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 12:30 p.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 3460 Tennessee St. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road. Arrangements by Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019
