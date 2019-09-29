|
Elvira Siri passed away Sept. 25, at the age of 86 in her home after a short illness. She was born in Martinez and grew up in Pacheco; daughter of Peter and Ellen Baccilieri. At age 12 her family moved to Dunsmuir, CA.Vera began playing piano at age five. While in high school, she accompanied many singers and the girls chorus called The Seven Notes and a Trill; she was the Trill. She also played piano in the high school dance band where she met her high school sweetheart, Andy Siri, who played the trumpet. They were 16, fell in love and started to plan their life together. She attended Armstrong Business College in Richmond and at 19 married Andy 67 years ago on Sept. 28, 1952.They moved into their first home which Andy and his father built in Benicia. A year later when Andy was drafted to Fort Ord, Vera worked for two years at the Benicia Arsenal. When Andy returned from duty, they began growing Siri Construction Company. In 1970, they moved to their dream home which Andy designed and built. Later, in 1992, they went back to their roots and bought a vacation home on the Sacramento River in Dunsmuir. Vera was a supportive wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was super organized. She was secretary and bookkeeper for Siri Construction Company; attended all of her daughters' activities and even taught them piano. She sewed her own clothes for several years and was an avid knitter making sweaters and hats for many, especially each year for her two granddaughters. She loved being busy and enjoyed the life around her homes. She loved gardening, fishing, classical music, opera, reading, entertaining and she loved swing dancing with Andy.Vera developed so many friends in Benicia and Vallejo through the construction company, St. Dominic's Church and School, YLI, Catholic Social Services, Lilac Branch of Children's Hospital, Benicia Soroptimist Club, several bridge clubs, Sons of Italy, Virtus Club, bocce clubs, dancing at the Moose, American Legion, and valued her friendships from Dunsmuir.Vera is survived by her husband, Andy Siri; her daughters, Beverley (Ron) Borelli, and Jeanette (Greg) Nyland; her granddaughters, Emma and Elise Nyland; sister, Nancy (Ron) Lewis; sister-in-law, Ellie (Dave) Brodie, and several nieces, nephews and godchildren.She will be remembered for her love of her family, kindness to her friends and her beautiful smile.Vigil service will be held 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday at St. Dominic's Church, followed by burial in All Souls Cemetery. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, 745-3130.
W00137110-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019