Elwood Lawrence Gieseke, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Dec. 13, at his home in Vallejo surrounded by his wife, Teany, daughter, Valerie, son, Steven, and his hospice nurse. Born in Haddon Heights, NJ, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard, Cape May, NJ from October 1953 to October 1957. He worked as a rigger at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard before accepting a position in 1970 at Mare Island, Vallejo, in the design division. He retired in 1992 after 35 years of government service.A thoughtful, fair minded man who enjoyed family and friends with a good nature, quick wit and teasing sense of humor. Thank you for being an attentive and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and in-law, we love you.Larry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ernestine (Teany) Gieseke; daughter, Valerie Emge (Rob) - Red Bluff; sons, Larry Gieseke (Anne) - Benicia, Steven Gieseke (Melisa) - Fairfield and Craig Gieseke - Vallejo; six grandchildren, Dana Emge, Jared Emge (Daralyn), Grant Gieseke (Brittany), Clark Gieseke, Breanna Gieseke, Braedon Gieseke, five great grandchildren, Danika Emge, Gianna and Oscar Emge, Camden and Madeline Gieseke. A service will be held at Skyview Memorial Cemetery in Vallejo on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., with a reception at Zio Fraedos in Vallejo at 4 p.m. Interment will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019