Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elwyn Dubey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elwyn Stanley Dubey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elwyn Stanley Dubey Jr. Notice
Elwyn was born in Pasadena, CA, on June 25, 1942 and raised in Vallejo.Elwyn Stanley Dubey, Jr., known to most as Stan Dubey, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 3, in Georgetown, CA where he resided with his family for the past 41 years. His wife, Jeannine, and son, Jason were by his side. He is survived by Jeannine Marie Woodman Dubey, his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years; sons, Darren and Jason; grandsons, Devon and Jamien, and great-grandchildren, Kevon, Jacob and Hunter Dubey. He is also survived by sisters, Ann Walker of Minnesota and Laura Dubey of Concord; brother, Richard Dubey and his wife Pat of Rancho Murieta, CA, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Stan is predeceased by father, Elwyn Stanley Dubey Sr.; mother, Cecelia Plaisance Dubey; sisters, Harriet and Doris, and nephew, Tony Trull. Services to celebrate Stan's life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the IOOF Hall, 6204 Main St., Georgetown, CA 95634. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Georgetown Divide Rotary Club, PO Box 555, Georgetown, CA 95634.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elwyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -