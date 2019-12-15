|
Elwyn was born in Pasadena, CA, on June 25, 1942 and raised in Vallejo.Elwyn Stanley Dubey, Jr., known to most as Stan Dubey, passed peacefully at home on Dec. 3, in Georgetown, CA where he resided with his family for the past 41 years. His wife, Jeannine, and son, Jason were by his side. He is survived by Jeannine Marie Woodman Dubey, his high school sweetheart and wife of 54 years; sons, Darren and Jason; grandsons, Devon and Jamien, and great-grandchildren, Kevon, Jacob and Hunter Dubey. He is also survived by sisters, Ann Walker of Minnesota and Laura Dubey of Concord; brother, Richard Dubey and his wife Pat of Rancho Murieta, CA, along with numerous nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Stan is predeceased by father, Elwyn Stanley Dubey Sr.; mother, Cecelia Plaisance Dubey; sisters, Harriet and Doris, and nephew, Tony Trull. Services to celebrate Stan's life will be held on Jan. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the IOOF Hall, 6204 Main St., Georgetown, CA 95634. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Georgetown Divide Rotary Club, PO Box 555, Georgetown, CA 95634.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020