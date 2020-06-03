Emanulyn Carol McCall, 70, of Vallejo, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.She was affectionately known as Carol, Mommy, Ma, Nana, Moms, Granny and Mama Dant. She had a heart full of love and was known for making people feel welcomed and loved while in her presence. She would leave you with something to think about whether it was from the uplifting conversation you shared, a loving hug, a delicious meal or as simple as a cup of tea. Carol was born in Berkeley, CA to Mary and Emanuel McCall on September 15, 1949. They moved to Vallejo, CA in 1959. She graduated from Vallejo Senior High School in 1967. She worked for various companies throughout the years such as; Toys R Us, Linens Unlimited, Olan Mills, Chevron, and Delta Tech. She stopped working to take care of her grandchildren while her daughters pursued their careers. She wanted to ensure the children had the best care possible. Carol continued her education later in life at Solano Community College and online at Harvard University.Carol had an entrepreneurial spirit and always provided for her family. She was most proud of the businesses she started and ran independently where she was able to showcase her creative side. She was most famous for her cake decorating business in the 1980s. She also started a specialty bath salt and one of a kind gift basket making business with her sister, Maria, called Fire and Desire. Her last specialty gift basket business named Carol's Creations is how she set herself apart from the rest making gift baskets for all occasions. Her hobbies include spending time with her family, traveling, designing jewelry, and taking classes online.Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Thelma Whitlock; father, Emanuel K. McCall; stepfather, Clarence Brown; stepmother, Loretta McCall; brother, Louis A. McCall; and uncle, Ellis Whitlock, Jr.Carol is survived by her son, Dante Barbarin; daughters, Novene Cusseaux, Lateefah Cusseaux, Jameelah Cusseaux (Charles Rivers); bonus son, Timothy Cusseaux: brother, Robert (Lynne) McCall and sisters, Maria McCall and Mary Ann McCall; grandchildren, Louis, Khamani, Damondre, Kiyana, Kaylah, Aniyah, Timothy Jr, Ciara, Kamori, Demarion, Jordyn, Zayvion, Dajae, Cheyenne, Zachary, and Savannah; great-grandchildren, Emilia, Nasir, Harmony and Avayah: and a host of nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Bryan-Braker Funeral Home, 1850 W. Texas St., Fairfield, CA 94533 with the Deacon Alex Alexander of True Faith Community Baptist Church officiating. Private burial will follow. Arrangements are being handled by Bryan-Braker Funeral Home.
W00144600-image-1.jpg
Published in Times Herald Online from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.